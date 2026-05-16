‘Deeply disheartened’: Kanye West’s debut India show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium cancelled

Rapper-music producer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has cancelled his maiden India performance, which was scheduled to take place on May 23, organisers announced on Friday.

Ye, 48, was originally set to perform on March 29, before the concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi was pushed to May 23 due to the “prevailing geopolitical situations.”

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Issuing a statement on Instagram, the organisers of the event wrote, “We are deeply disheartened to announce that Ye Live in India, scheduled for 23rd May 2026 in New Delhi, has been officially postponed following security advisories and directives issued by the officials in light of the high-alert situation in the capital.”

“After months of planning and preparation for what was set to become one of the largest live productions ever attempted in India, the safety and well-being of attendees and the citizens of India remains the highest priority. We fully respect and are cooperating with the guidance issued by the officials during this sensitive time,” the note further read.

The organisers in the statement reassured fans that full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders who purchased through the ticketing platform District.

“We are currently working with the artist’s team to secure a new date and venue, and will share further updates through official channels.”

The concert, part of his ongoing global tour, would mark the artiste’s debut before an Indian audience in a stadium. The event is organised by White Fox, Wizcraft & Plush Entertainment.

Known for his large-format live productions, Ye’s shows are characterised by expansive staging, immersive sound design and large-scale visual elements.