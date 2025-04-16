MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kritika Kamra joins Anusha Rizvi’s yet-to-be-titled film

The upcoming film also features Sheeba Chaddha and Shreya Dhanwanthary

PTI Published 16.04.25, 03:37 PM
Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra File Picture

Actor Kritika Kamra, best known for “Bheed”, “Bambai Meri Jaan” and “Gyaarah Gyaarah”, will play one of the lead roles in an upcoming women-led drama, directed by Anusha Rizvi of “Peepli Live” fame.

The film, produced by Jio Studios, also features Sheeba Chaddha and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Delhi, the untitled film delves into a poignant human story that highlights the strength and resilience of its female protagonists.

A representative of the production house said they are thrilled to bring together such a talented team for this movie.

“The narrative is both powerful and timely, and we believe it will resonate deeply with the audiences,” the representative said in a statement.

Principal photography on the project commenced earlier this month in the capital.

