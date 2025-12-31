From gratitude notes to throwback photos: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to 2025

With curtains coming down on 2025, Bollywood celebrities are hitting the pause button, scrolling through memories, and bidding adieu to this year with gratitude. From personal notes to throwback pictures, here’s a look at how the stars are saying goodbye to 2025 and preparing to welcome 2026.

Karan Johar bats for bringing back grace in public discourse

Director-producer Karan Johar penned a note on social media, urging people to bring back grace in the communication. “Have we lost the grace to reply to messages and emails… Or if we do reply, then can we not reply in monosyllables? Are we not able to celebrate other people's successes, and can we stop celebrating their failures? Can we praise wholeheartedly and can we criticise without bias, anger and rage,” the filmmaker wrote.

“Can we go back to just being kind at all times and not taking our own rotten mood out of the house? Are we able to practise what we preach... gyaan givers need to also be gyaan executors,” he added.

Kiara Advani calls 2025 the year of ‘evolution and sweetest blessings’

Actress Kiara Advani penned a heartfelt note celebrating every milestone she achieved this year. From making her debut at the Met Gala to becoming a mom of a baby daughter, Saraayah, the actress said she is thankful for the major changes and is also ready to welcome 2026.

“2025 - The year my heart expanded in ways I couldn’t imagine, a year of firsts, of learning, of becoming, of evolution and sweetest blessings. Hello 2026, my heart is ready for you. Stepping into this new year with gratitude, excitement and the cutest tiny hands that hold my whole world,” Kiara wrote on Instagram.

Sharvari drops throwback pictures with her family

Munjya actress Sharvari posted a series of photographs with her family members. The carousel was accompanied by a note about the people who matter most to her.

“As 2025 comes to an end, I was looking back at these portraits I shot of my favourite people,” Sharvari wrote on Instagram.

Boman Irani ends 2025 with a ‘good view’

Actor Boman Irani chose to celebrate the last days of 2025 with his family vacationing at a hill station. “Closing the year with good views, better company, and a lot to be thankful for. Happy New Year,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a series of vacation pictures.

In 2025, the actor made his directorial debut with the Prime Video film The Mehta Boys, which stars Avinash Tiwary. He has also recently joined the cast of two major pan-India films – Peddi and The Raja Saab.

Kajol’s ‘highlight of the year’ was sharing screen space with mother Tanuja

Kajol dropped a behind‑the‑scenes clip from a brand shoot and called it her biggest highlight of 2025. In the video, she’s laughing and having a blast with her mom, veteran actress Tanuja.

She posted the clip on Instagram on Tuesday. “2025 is nearly over, and this, I have to say, was the highlight of my year. Me and my mom on a set together realising how the madness is doubled, nothing is too much,” she wrote in the caption.

Shanaya Kapoor’s yearbook includes her debut film and other projects

One of the breakout stars of 2025, Shanaya Kapoor, made her debut with the romantic film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, alongside Vikraat Massey and Zain Khan Durrani. For her virtual yearbook, the actress shared glimpses from her ‘first’ milestones, which also included glimpses from the sets of her upcoming films Tu Ya Mein and JC.

“Yearbook’25! An unforgettable 365.. See you next year,” Shanaya wrote on Instagram.

Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt note to his fans

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan shared a series of silhouette pictures of himself along with his girlfriend Saba Azad. He penned a heartfelt note dedicated to his fans for their love and support.

“Caught some happy shadows dancing next to us. 2025 seems to be ending on a very merry note. Sending big love to all my fans out there. I especially dedicate the new year to you guys. Happy almost 2026 everyone,” Hrithik wrote on Instagram.

Kriti Sanon wrapped up her year with flair and fashion

Actress Kriti Sanon dropped a set of pictures offering a glimpse into the moments cherishing life through achievements and adventures. She also celebrated the success of Tere Ishk Mein, her beauty and cosmetic brand Hyphen. She also showed gratitude for starting her journey as UNFPA’s honorary ambassador.

Her post reminds of the importance of taking out time for oneself in between busy schedules. “This year reminded me that growth isn't loud, it's consistent. It's showing up even when no one's clapping, doing the work on the quiet days, trusting the process. and still choosing joy. I got to live stories that challenged me and stretched me,” Kriti wrote.

Ishaan Khatter is thankful for his film ‘Homebound’

The year 2025 has been a great experience for actor Ishaan Khatter. The actor celebrated the success of his film Homebound, which has been shortlisted for the Oscars nominations.

Apart from Homebound, Ishaan also shows gratitude for drawing attention for his performance in the Netflix series Royals. “What a year this has been. I tried summarising it in 20 slides but could not manage. Blessed and grateful to all of you for the unbelievable love you have given me. Now moving forward with so much fire in my belly. Have lots and lots more to give. Let’s go 2026, bring it all. I’m ready,” Ishaan wrote.