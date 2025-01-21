'Page 3' clocks 20 years: Konkona Sensharma shares BTS featuring Madhur Bhandarkar, Tara Sharma Saluja, Sandhya Mridul

Actress Konkona Sensharma has shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of her first Hindi film Page 3 (2005) to celebrate 20 years of the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial. Here’s a look.

1 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Dropping a picture with director Madhur Bhandarkar, Konkona reminisced about her first experience of filming in Mumbai in an accompanying note. “This was 2005, the year of the flood and the year I moved to this city which has now been my home for over two decades,” wrote Konkona, thanking Madhur for giving her the opportunity to play Madhavi Sharma, an aspiring and passionate journalist, in the movie.

2 5

Konkona posed for a picture with her co-stars, Tara Sharma Saluja and Sandhya Mridul, on the set of the film, which explores the lives, professions and complicated relationships of three women — Madhavi (Konkona), Pearl (Sandhya) and Gayatri (Tara). In her caption, Konkona expressed gratitude to Tara and Sandhya for the “lifelong friendships”.

3 5

Released theatrically on January 21, 2005, the film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Anju Mahendru and Boman Irani in key roles.

4 5

Konkona and Madhur appear engrossed in a conversation on a local train in one of the photos. The 45-year-old actress has Anurag Basu's urban drama Metro... In Dino in the pipeline.

5 5

Page 3 won three National Awards in 2005 for best screenplay, best editing and best film.