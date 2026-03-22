Kirsten Dunst joins the cast of ‘Minecraft Movie’ 2, to play the role of Alex

Hollywood actress Kirsten Dunst has joined the cast of Warner Bros and Legendary’s upcoming film Minecraft Movie 2, as per US media reports.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the actress had previously expressed her desire to be a part of the film as her kids liked the first instalment.

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Dunst will essay the role of Alex, one of the main playable avatars from the game. The film is directed by Jared Hess, who also helmed the first instalment.

The original A Minecraft Movie released in April 2025 and featured Jack Black and Jason Momoa, who are returning to reprise their roles in the sequel.

Also starring Jennifer Coolidge, the film went on to earn over USD 1 billion at the worldwide box office.

A Minecraft Movie was based on the globally popular sandbox video game franchise Minecraft developed by Mojang Studios. It revolved around four misfits, Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison, Henry, Natalie, and Dawn, who are pulled through a portal into the blocky, cubic wonderland of the Overworld.

They team up with an expert crafter named Steve (Jack Black) to survive, fight monsters, and return.

Dunst was last seen in Roofman, which released in 2025. The film was directed by Derek Cianfrance and also starred Channing Tatum alongside the actor.