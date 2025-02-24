BTS member V offers glimpse into his military training, drops never-before-seen photos

BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, gave fans a glimpse into his military life by sharing photos of his training sessions. In the update, V, who referred to himself as ‘Sergeant Kim’, assured fans of his well-being and revealed that he has 107 days remaining in his compulsory military service.

1 7

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Taehyung flaunted his sergeant look, posing with a bouquet of roses. “I'm here to report my survival, Sergeant Kim! D-107. The very scary winter is passing, and I will carefully prepare for the warm spring and meet you in good health,” the Winter Bear singer wrote alongside the post.

2 7

The 29-year-old singer also shared a picture of him in his army camo uniform. The artist was enlisted in the South Korean military on December 11, 2023, and is currently serving in the Special Forces Unit of the Military Police Corps.

3 7

Taehyung, who rose to fame as an international model after being featured in popular fashion and entertainment magazines that are circulated worldwide, shared a mirror selfie showcasing a new short, neat, military-style haircut.

4 7

V dropped a mirror selfie from his workout session in the gym. The singer’s most recent releases include his debut solo album Layover (2023), the single FRI(END)S) (2024), Winter Ahead (2024) and White Christmas (2024).

5 7

V also shared a picture from the shoot of a promotional video of the Special Duty Team (SDT) in the South Korean military. Shot last year, the video features him in an all-black military outfit.

6 7

The singer shared a picture of himself standing next to a snowman, looking charming in his red sweater and woollen beanie.

7 7

V was recently featured in the Disney+ variety show Are We Sure? alongside his fellow bandmates Jungkook and Jimin, who are also serving in the South Korean military.

BTS is expected to return this year after the discharge of other band members — RM, V, Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook — from the military. Last year, Jin and J-Hope completed their mandatory military service in June and October, respectively.