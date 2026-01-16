Kim Seon-Ho hopes ‘Can This Love Be Translated?’ generates viral moments like ‘smile challenge’

South Korean actor Kim Seon-Ho has assured Indian fans they won’t be disappointed with his latest Netflix show Can This Love Be Translated?, hoping that it creates viral moments like the ‘smile challenge’ scene from When Life Gives You Tangerines that catapulted him to global fame.

“I just feel so grateful for all the Indian fans showing us so much love and support. I think as an actor, it is the most rewarding and exciting thing to know that people are waiting for your next work and they’re curious about what you’re doing. I just feel very proud, excited and happy because of that,” Seon-Ho told news agency PTI in an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seon-Ho said he, co-star Go Youn-Jung and the entire drama team have put in their best efforts to live up to fans’ expectations.

“We did our very best in creating this drama series in order to respond to that love. And now it's just days away and you will be able to watch it. We poured everything into it to make sure we didn't let you down. I think I can dare say you will not be disappointed,” Seon-Ho added.

The series is written by the Hong Sisters, Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran, known for their work on Alchemy of Souls and Hotel del Luna. The K-drama follows an unexpected blossoming relationship between a multilingual translator and a global celebrity. As they travel the world filming a TV show together, their relationship grows, but, as can happen when two people become more entangled (even if they speak a common language), their feelings towards each other become more difficult to understand.

“As Ho-jin is tasked to translate between Mu-hee and Hiro, he unexpectedly finds his own heart hanging in the balance,” reads the official logline of the show.

When asked if any scenes in Can This Love Be Translated? might go viral, Seon-ho revealed two, both featuring his co-star Youn-jung.

“For this drama series, it’s not really a scene that I’m in. It’s the scene where Youn-jung says ‘aurora’ and the other one, which is also in the trailer, where she makes this little gesture, imitating the cat (a bobble head cat toy). I hope those two scenes go viral,” Seon-ho said.

The cast of Can This Love Be Translated? also includes Sota Fukushi as Hiro Kurosawa, a Japanese actor who joins Mu-hee on a dating TV show.

Known for roles in Two Cops, Good Manager and The Strongest Deliveryman, Seon-ho rose to fame when his dimpled smile in When Life Gives You Tangerines went viral, inspiring fans around the world to recreate it.

“I did not expect that particular scene with my smile in 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' to go viral at all. When I realised how much love people were showing for that scene, and also the many challenges that people were doing, it was a very strange feeling,” Seon-ho shared.

“To think that something that you did in character for a drama series that is so widely loved, to be that much loved, become viral, and have my face attached to all of those challenges, was a new feeling that I hadn't really experienced before,” he added.

Can This Love Be Translated? is currently streaming on Netflix.