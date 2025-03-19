‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’, ‘Kanneda’ and other shows, films dropping on OTT this week

A variety of shows and films, including two heist thrillers and a much-anticipated Bengal-set crime drama, are set to hit the OTT space this week in India. Here’s everything you need to know.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Streaming from: March 20

Platform: Netflix

Filmmaker Christian Gudegast returns with Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the sequel to the 2018 heist thriller. Gerard Butler reprises his role as the unrelenting detective Big Nick, now navigating Europe’s diamond trade in pursuit of his quarry. Set in the Marseilles diamond district, the film dives deep into the dangerous world of the Panther mafia and features an adrenaline-fueled heist inspired by real events.

Loot Kaand

Streaming from: March 20

Platform: Amazon MX Player

Heist thrillers get a fresh spin with Ruchir Arun’s Loot Kaand, featuring Tanya Maniktala and Sahil Mehta as desperate siblings attempting to pull off a small-scale bank robbery. However, things quickly go south, leading them into a dangerous web of crime and betrayals. With tension mounting at every turn, the sibling duo discover secrets relating to the infamous 1995 Purulia arms drop case.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Streaming from: March 20

Platform: Netflix

Following the success of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (2023), Neeraj Pandey is back with the second chapter in Khakee saga, this time based in West Bengal. Set in the early 2000s, the show promises an intense face-off between law enforcement and the underworld. It stars Jeet as the relentless IPS officer Arjun Maitra, who is up against crime lord Bagha (Saswata Chatterjee). Prosenjit Chatterjee plays a ruthless politician, Barun Roy, in this crime thriller, also starring Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty, and Shraddha Das.

The Residence

Streaming from: March 20

Platform: Netflix

Created by Paul William Davies, The Residence follows eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba) as she investigates a high-profile murder at a state dinner inside the White House. With 132 rooms to search and 157 suspects to interrogate, she teams up with skeptical FBI agent Edwin Park (Randall Park) to crack the case in this suspenseful whodunit.

Kanneda

Streaming from: March 21

Platform: JioHotstar

Set in the backdrop of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Kanneda follows Nirmal ‘Nimma’ Chahal (Parmish Verma) as he migrates to Canada, only to get entangled in Toronto’s criminal underworld of the 1990s. With an ensemble cast including Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ranvir Shorey, and Arunoday Singh, this crime drama delves deep into themes of identity, ambition, and survival in a foreign land.

Revelations

Streaming from: March 21

Platform: Netflix

South Korean filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho, the director behind Train to Busan and Hellbound, is back with a new thriller, Revelations. The story follows Pastor Min-chan (Ryu Jun-yeol), whose world crumbles when his son goes missing. Convinced he has received a divine sign about the kidnapper’s identity, he sets out on a quest for revenge, crossing paths with Detective Yeon-hee (Shin Hyeon-bin), who harbours demons of her own.