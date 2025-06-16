Keerthy Suresh-starrer ‘Uppu Kappurambu’ to hit Prime Video in July

Telugu film "Uppu Kappurambu", headlined by Keerthy Suresh, is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 4, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

Also starring, Talluri Rameshwari, Suhas and Shatru, the film is set in the 1990s. The coming-of-age satire follows the residents of Chitti Jayapuram, a fictional village in South India’s hinterland grappling with an escalating pressure on its burial infrastructure.

Prime Video shared the news on its official Instagram handle.

"Get ready for this heartwarming ride with the citizens of Chitti Jayapuram. #UppuKappuRambuOnPrime, New Movie, July 4," read the caption.

"Uppu Kappurambu" is written by Vasanth Maringanti and directed by Ani I V Sasi. It will stream in Telugu with dubs available in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

"'Uppu Kappurambu' draws from a world I’ve long wanted to bring to screen. Set against the quirky and chaotic backdrop of rural life in the '90s, it uses satire and humour to explore how ordinary people navigate extraordinary situations with limited means but an unbreakable spirit," the director said in a statement.

"We wanted it to be something that deals with very serious issues in society but in a very silly and cartoonish way. This film is a sincere attempt to blend comedy with meaningful commentary, brought to life by an incredible cast and crew," he added.

Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video, India said, "'Uppu Kappurambu' is a thought-provoking, yet delightfully quirky satire that captures the essence of an authentic rural milieu whilst bringing to the fore an unconventional theme. We are proud to collaborate with Ellanar Films, and take Ani I V Sasi’s unique vision, alongside a talented cast led by Keerthy Suresh and Suhas, to a global audience." The upcoming film is produced by Radhika Lavu.





