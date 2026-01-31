Kate McCallister to Moira Rose: 7 iconic roles by Catherine O’Hara that are impossible to forget

Catherine O’Hara, one of Hollywood’s beloved comic talents, passed away on Friday at the age of 71, bidding farewell to millennials and Gen Zs who grew up watching her films. From her unforgettable role as Kate McCallister in Home Alone to her iconic performance as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek, O’Hara’s characters are a masterclass in character-driven comedy and emotional depth. Here’s a look at some of her most memorable portrayals over the years.

Kate McCallister in Home Alone

O’Hara became one of Hollywood’s unforgettable moms with this holiday classic. As Kevin McCallister’s mother, she deftly showcases the love and concern of a parent trying to reach her son after mistakenly leaving him alone at home while the family goes on a vacation. What makes the role memorable is the depiction of how parents can make mistakes too — and nobody could portray the emotion better than O’Hara.

Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek

If Kate McCallister turned O’Hara into one of the most memorable on-screen mothers, Moira Rose transformed her into a cultural icon. Her role of the eccentric matriarch in Schitt’s Creek, which reunited O’Hara with her long-time collaborator Eugene Levy, is perhaps her most celebrated role which also earned her an Emmy award. Her exaggerated accent (remember “bebe?”), lavish wardrobe and occasional moments of introspection won hearts of both old and young fans.

Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice brought to us Delia Deetz, a pretentious modern artist played by O’Hara, whose theatrical energy often stole the spotlight from others. O’Hara was one with her role as she has always been, especially in scenes where she dances to Day-O, the famous 1956 calypso song by Harry Belafonte, while being possessed.

Marilyn Hack in For Your Consideration



Christopher Guest was one of O’Hara’s frequent collaborators alongside Eugene Levy. In For Your Consideration, a satire about Hollywood awards fever by Guest, the actress played the role of Marilyn Hack, a once-sidelined actress who suddenly gets wrapped up in the buzz for Oscars. Her laugh-out-loud portrayal, which tends to stray away from being caricaturish, offers poignant moments perfectly capturing the absurd ambitions of celebrities and offering a critique of the industry.

Gail in After Hours

Even though her role in this Martin Scorsese-directed dark comedy was small, O’Hara left an indelible mark as a quirky character during a chaos-filled night in New York City. She perfectly fits into the film’s surreal plotline, which revolves around an office worker who lives through a strange night after breaking his routine to meet a mysterious woman.

Sheila Albertson in Waiting for Guffman

Another collaboration with Christopher Guest, Waiting for Guffman stars O’Hara as a member of a hokey Missouri musical production with multiple oddball characters. It also starred her future Schitt’s Creek co-star Eugene Levy.

Patty Leigh in The Studio

O’Hara’s role in the satirical series The Studio was perhaps her last work before her demise. She played the role of former studio chief Patty Leigh, a bold Hollywood vet who also happens to be the mentor of Seth Rogen's Matt Remick. Her witty portrayal earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series last year.