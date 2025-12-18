Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday deal with love and heartbreak in ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ trailer

Kartik Aaryan’s Rehaan and Ananya Panday’s Rumi fall in love during a vacation in the trailer of the upcoming romance drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, dropped by the makers on Wednesday.

The three-minute-21-second-long video depicts how Ray and Rumi navigate their relationship, face separation, and ultimately find their way back to each other. Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff also feature in the clip.

“An airport meet-cute, a vacation romance and an unexpected layover of love,” reads the caption for the trailer on Instagram.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is jointly produced by Karan, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta from Dharma Productions, alongside Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishore Arora for Namah Pictures.

Ananya had previously shared screen space with Kartik in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).

Kartik is currently shooting for Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s upcoming creature-comedy film Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand. Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, is set to release on August 14, 2026.

Kartik also has Anurag Basu’s yet-to-be-titled romance musical drama, co-starring Sreeleela, in the pipeline.