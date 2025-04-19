Kareena Kapoor Khan channels her inner Poo from ‘K3G’ in latest selfies; pictures inside

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been channeling her inner Poo — a popular character from the 2001 blockbuster Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham — in her latest selfies, effortlessly owning every shot like the diva she is.

Picture courtesy: Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

Even while getting ready, Kareena doesn’t miss a beat, serving flawless pouts and proving she’s always selfie-ready.

“More selfies than I thought… sorry not sorry,” she captioned her post on Instagram.

During a recent vacation, Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads in a chic white puffer jacket, perfectly complemented by bold red lipstick.

In a pink outfit, Kareena Kapoor Khan effortlessly nails the car selfie game.

The Jaane Jaan actress, who recently completed 25 years in Bollywood, sported a no-makeup look in another selfie.

Recently, the internet was abuzz after Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s meetup at an event, sparking speculation about a possible sequel to their iconic film Jab We Met.

Kareena is set to star opposite Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming directorial Daayra.

Kareena last appeared in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again (2024) alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.