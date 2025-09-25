Kareena Kapoor begins filming for Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Daayra’ with co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has started shooting for her 68th film Daayra, a Meghna Gulzar directorial co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, she said on Thursday.

“Day 1. 68th film. Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi... Send love and blessings,” wrote the actress, sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the film set.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghna shared the same clip on her Instagram with the caption, “A journey of blurred and crossed lines…We begin.”

Daayra is backed by Junglee Pictures, Pen Movies and Prana Films. The film is penned by Sima Agarwal, Meghna Gulzar, and Yash Keswani.

Further details about the cast, plotline and release date of the film are yet to be announced.

Kareena was last seen in Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff.

Prithviraj, on the other hand, recently starred in Sarzameen alongside Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actor will also appear in the highly anticipated sequel to Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam. Prithviraj has S. S. Rajamouli’s next directorial co-starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

Meghna’s last directorial venture was the 2023 biographical war drama Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra. At the 71st National Film Awards, the film bagged three awards — Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values, Best Costume Design, and Best Make-up Artist.