Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, other Bollywood stars congratulate Team ‘Homebound’ for Oscars selection

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor congratulated Team Homebound after the Neeraj Ghaywan-directed film was selected as India’s official entry for 98th Oscars.

Sharing a poster on Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations to my love @karanjohar. To the incredible @neeraj.ghaywan, @adarpoonawalla, @apoorva1972, @ishaankhatter, @janhvikapoor, @vishaljethwa06, @reem_sameer8, and @dharmamovies. This is one film I can’t wait to watch.”

Expressing her excitement over the film’s selection at the Academy Awards, Call Me Bae actress Ananya Panday wrote, “Wow!! This is incredible. Congratulations to the entire team. Can’t wait to watch this beautiful, heartbreaking film in cinemas. Everything that you make is a masterclass. So happy for all of you!!!”

“What a moment! @homeboundthefilm bags the Oscar entry! Kudos @karanjohar, @apoorva1972, @adarpoonawalla and @dharmamovies, your vision and backing have brought such an incredible film to life! @janhvikapoor, I'm so proud of you! And of course hats off to the entire cast & crew - @neeraj.ghaywan, @ishaankhatter, @vishaliethwgO6! Damn excited for this one,” actor Arjun Kapoor wrote.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, the film is set to release in theatres on September 26.

Homebound follows the journey of two childhood friends in a North Indian village, striving to land a police job. However, as they edge closer to their dream, desperation and personal conflict begin to test the strength of their bond.

The film’s story was inspired by an essay, Taking Amrit Home (now retitled A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway), by Kashmiri journalist Basharat Peer. It was published in the New York Times in 2020.

Khattar, who played Shoaib in the film, penned a heartfelt note, overwhelmed by the film’s selection at the 98th Academy Awards. “This is the film I’ve been proudest of, and even if it wasn’t my film, I would feel the same way. Some films are much bigger than us,” the actor wrote.

Janhvi Kapoor thanked the filmmakers for making her a part of this film. “Every part of this film has been nothing short of a dream. The journey, the people, what this story means, and how personal it’s been for everyone in our team. At every step I have been thankful I could witness this journey, which in my mind was truly the reward in itself,” she wrote.

Vishal Jethwa, who played Chandan in the film, remembered his father on the day the film was selected as India’s official entry at the Oscars.

The 98th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026. The nominations will be announced on January 22, 2026.