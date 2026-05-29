‘Can’t be national news’: Karan Johar reacts after he unfollows Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor on Instagram

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar recently unfollowed several industry colleagues and friends on Instagram, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, and designer Manish Malhotra.

The unfollows soon caught the attention of fans across social media platforms.

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Clarifying the reason behind the unfollows, Karan wrote on Instagram Stories, “It’s a digital detox. Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!! This can’t be national news for gods sake. Please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant.”

Apart from Shah Rukh and Manish, the list of accounts unfollowed by Karan also appears to include close friends such as Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Currently, his Instagram account shows that he follows only 78 people.

On the work front, Karan is backing Lakshya and Ananya Panday-starrer Chaand Mera Dil, directed by Vivek Soni and produced under Dharma Productions. Additionally, Karan confirmed that the ninth season of his talk show Koffee With Karan, set to premiere later this year.