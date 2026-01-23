‘It’s a pity’: Karan Johar reacts to ‘Homebound’ Oscar snub, praises Ghaywan’s filmmaking

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday said it’s a “pity” that Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound was snubbed in the final nominations for Best International Feature category at the 98th Oscars, calling the social drama one of the finest and most important films India has ever made.

“It's a pity 'Homebound' didn't make it to the final Oscar nominations, it is among the finest and most important films India has ever made. Heck, it's among the most outstanding films ever to be made. Thank you for its beauty, its sadness, and its hope @neeraj.ghaywan @karanjohar,” the 53-year-old filmmaker wrote on his Instagram stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali extended his support to Ghayman. “I think the Hindi film community is very proud of Neeraj and the fact that he has a truly unique voice which the world has acknowledged. I wished Neeraj and Homebound to win all the awards,” he told the media.

“But I’d like to tell Neeraj that life is very long. The fact that Homebound reached this level is good, but it’s not as though getting an award is the most important thing. I think a lot of people who have been given positivity and hope by the film is the greater achievement that Neeraj has already made,” Imtiaz added.

Vishal Jethwa, who starred in Homebound alongside Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, told IANS, “While we didn’t make it to the final nominations, being shortlisted among the final 15 films from 86 entries itself has been deeply humbling for me. I come from a very modest, local space, where dreams often feel distant, so to see Homebound travel this far and represent India on a global platform already feels extraordinary.”

The Neeraj Ghaywan-directed social drama stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. Its selection as India’s official Oscar entry was announced in Kolkata by Film Federation of India president Firdausul Hasan in August 2025.

Homebound had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival under the Un Certain Regard category in May, where it received a nine-minute standing ovation.

Legendary Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as the executive producer for the film, jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Homebound hit theatres in India on September 26.

The film’s story was inspired by an essay, Taking Amrit Home (now retitled A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway), by Kashmiri journalist Basharat Peer. It was published in the New York Times in 2020. Homebound follows the journey of two childhood friends in a North Indian village, striving to land a police job. But as they edge closer to their dream, desperation and personal conflict begin to test the strength of their bond..

The nominations for 23 categories of the 98th Academy Awards were announced by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman Thursday.

The 2026 Oscars will be held on March 15 at 7pm ET (6am IST on March 16 in India). Conan O’Brien will return as host for the second consecutive year.