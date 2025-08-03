‘Beaming with pride’: Karan Johar congratulates National Award winners Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday congratulated Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji for being named the best actor and best actress at the 71st National Film Awards.

While the 53-year-old director extolled Shah Rukh for ‘redefining Indian cinema’, he heaped praise on Rani for delivering ‘powerful performances’ over the years.

“@iamsrk bhai....this has been 33 years in the making and I can’t help but beam with pride. Redefining Indian cinema with every role you take on...Jawan and all your other films are only testament to what an exceptional actor you are, to light every screen you walk in with your swag, charm and just...SRK-ness,” wrote Karan on Instagram, heaping praise on Shah Rukh, who bagged his first-ever National Award after 33 years in the industry.

The 59-year-old actor received the award for his performance in Atlee's 2023 action drama Jawan.

“Me and the entire world is rooting for you, celebrating you & supporting you for everything you do. There is no one like you, congratulations bhai...you deserve this and more. And like you say...picture abhi baaki hai mere dost,” the 53-year-old director added, alluding to Shah Rukh’s iconic lines from the 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om.

Praising Rani, Karan wrote, “My dearest Rani...truly the queen of every screen she is in. Your performance hit everyone like a punch in the gut, making everyone feel every last feeling with you. Very less can do that, but you...you have always been the best at it. Congratulations and I speak on behalf of everyone - we can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Rani Mukerji took home the best actor trophy for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. In his note, Karan also extended his heartfelt wishes to the producers of the legal drama — Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

Shah Rukh and Rani were part of Karan’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). The film had won him the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Shah Rukh and Rani reunited with Karan for the 2006 family drama Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.