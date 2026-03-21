‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ sequel on the cards? Karan Johar clears the air

Filmmaker Karan Johar has said that he has no plans for making a sequel to his 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, or reviving his shelved period drama Takht.

“I’m glad that I have this platform, and I’m glad that I’m speaking with you to clarify that there is no K3G 2, and there is no derivative of Takht being made. I would never make K3G 2, not because K3G was the best film ever made, not at all. Every film has its flaws, but what K3G has in abundance is nostalgia. Generations have grown up watching that film — what they’ve loved, what they haven’t, what they’ve cried about—they still love the movie,” Karan said on the podcast On Call with Sonal Kalra.

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“I’m very, very grateful to the universe that I got to create a film that continues to live on, and I’m very proud and happy with it. But I would never tamper with that nostalgia or the love the film has, because you’re setting yourself up for disaster when you make something like K3G 2,” he said.

Karan also confirmed that Takht is not being revived at present, though he reiterated his commitment to the project, describing it as one of the strongest screenplays of his career, written by Sumit Roy.

“The absolute truth is that there is no K3G 2, and there is no revival of Takht currently on the cards. But Takht is a film I will definitely make while I can still breathe and stand on my feet. I consider it one of the strongest screenplays developed, written by Sumit Roy. Full credit to him. I believe it is the best-written piece of work in my career, and I hope to make that film one day”.

Released in 2001, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featured an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor.

Takht, announced in 2021, featured a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, but faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.