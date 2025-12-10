‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 4 to premiere on Netflix this month; Kapil Sharma to don many avatars

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is set to return with the fourth season of his comedy chat show The Great Indian Kapil Show, set to premiere on Netflix on 20 December.

According to a teaser dropped by the makers, the new season will see Sharma step into multiple characters, including GenZ Baba, Tau ji, Raja and Mantri ji, catering to viewers across age groups.

Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek will join Sharma this season. Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu are also returning to the show.

“On public demand. Season 4 is on the way,” Sharma wrote on X alongside a teaser of the upcoming instalment.

Sharma credited the audience for motivating him to keep creating new instalments of the show. “Every time it feels like I have done everything, what else to do with the newer season. But the love and hope of the audience makes the way to do something new,” he said in a statement.

Tanya Bami, series head at Netflix India, described the show as an integral part of family viewing for audiences in India and abroad. “The Great Indian Kapil Show is not just a show for us. It’s something that has begun to define family time and Netflix time for India and many Indians outside of our country as well! We are so happy to announce season four,” Bami said.

The third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which premiered on June 21 and ran till September, featured Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, and Akshay Kumar as guests.