‘Kantara’ mimic row: Court directs Ranveer Singh to pray at Chamundi Hill deity, allows apology submission

The Karnataka High Court has accepted Ranveer Singh’s plea for an apology for his ‘reckless’ act of ‘mimicking’ the Daiva tradition portrayed in Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara Chapter 1, ordering the actor to visit Mysuru’s Chamundeshwari temple to offer his prayers and submit a written apology.

The court, however, turned down Singh’s plea to quash the FIR against him, filed by Prashanth Methal, a Bengaluru-based lawyer, after an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACJM) court referred the private complaint for investigation.

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An order on the actor’s plea for apology will be passed after the Karnataka High Court goes through the actor’s written apology and undertaking to visit the temple.

The complainant Methal has requested the Court to include a note of caution in its order to discourage celebrities from making remarks that may offend religious sentiments.

“For them, it may be just another case, but for us, it represents a deeply held belief system. Every word carries weight — words can have serious impact and consequences. Other celebrities should not take this lightly, so the Court must issue a strong warning,” he said.

The actor has been directed to visit the shrine within four weeks.

“While disposing, I will record that he will do it in the next four weeks,” the judge said.

In January, the High Grounds police in Bengaluru registered a case against Singh following a complaint alleging “insult to religious sentiments” during a public event.

The actor has been booked under Sections 196, 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), held in Goa on November 28, 2025.

The complainant stated that Singh, while on stage and in the presence of the lead actor of Kantara: Chapter 1, allegedly performed acts that mocked and insulted the sacred Bhoota Kola tradition practised in coastal Karnataka.

In a video that has since gone viral, Ranveer says, “I watched Kantara: Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Daiva) enters your body — that shot was amazing.”

He then went on to imitate the scene, leaving Rishab in stitches.

His remarks drew flak from a section of social media users, who called it insensitive and disrespectful. Rishab, too, came under fire for not objecting to Ranveer’s behaviour and laughing along instead.

Later, the Dhurandhar actor issued an apology on his Instagram handle: “My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”