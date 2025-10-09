‘Kantara Chapter 1’ becomes second Kannada film after ‘KGF 2’ to cross Rs 100-crore mark in Hindi

After KGF: Chapter 2, Hombale Films has scored another major Hindi box office milestone. The production banner’s latest release Kantara: Chapter 1 has become only the second Kannada film ever to collect over Rs 100 crore nett in Hindi markets.

The period folk action thriller, written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in just nine days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film opened on October 2 with a collection of Rs 18.50 crore nett in Hindi. It maintained momentum on Friday (Rs 12.50 crore nett), and saw big jumps over the weekend (Rs 42.50 crore nett) to end its first four days at Rs 73.50 crore nett.

Strong word of mouth powered the weekday trend. After a slight dip on Monday (Rs 8.5 crore nett), the film surged by nearly 30 per cent on Tuesday (Rs 11.25 crore nett), followed by Rs 8.25 crore nett on Wednesday. This took the Hindi total to about Rs 102 crore nett.

With this, Kantara: Chapter 1 becomes the second Kannada film after Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 435 crore nett in Hindi) and the 11th South Indian film overall to enter the Rs 100-crore Hindi club.

The film has earned Rs 316 crore nett in India in all languages.

Featuring Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayram alongside Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 is nearing Rs 450 crore in gross earnings globally and is expected to touch the Rs 500 crore mark by its second weekend.