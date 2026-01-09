Kalki Koechlin explores College Street, soaks in festive spirit at Park Street in Kolkata

Actress Kalki Koechlin explored the streets of Kolkata and indulged in sweets during her recent visit for a shoot, shows a video she shared on Thursday.

Kalki was shooting alongside Parambrata Chattopadhyay for an upcoming Amazon Prime Video web series in the city.

The video shows Kalki visiting the lanes of College Street, indulging in sweets from Balaram Mullick, and soaking in the festive magic of Park Street’s Christmas lights.

Additionally, the video includes behind-the-scenes moments from the sets, featuring co-star Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

Gulshan Devaiah also features in the video.

“Kolkata, the old and the new,” the 41-year-old actress captioned the mini vlog on Instagram Thursday.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Kolkata tries to live in the heart of the visitors.”

The upcoming project marks Kalki’s first collaboration with Parambrata. It is tentatively titled Kaher.

The web series is reportedly produced by Nikhil Advani under the banner Emmay Entertainment.

Details of the show are kept under the wraps.

Kalki was most recently seen in Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, currently streaming on Amazon MX Player.