Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ collects Rs 14.40 crore in first week, beats Azaad

Kangana Ranaut’s political drama Emergency ended its first week at the domestic box office with a total collection of Rs 14.40 crore nett on Thursday, beating Abhishek Kapoor’s period drama Azaad, which earned Rs 6.77 crore nett during the same period, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk said in a report on Friday.

Emergency opened with Rs 2.5 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 3.6 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 4.25 crore nett on Sunday. However, its collections fell sharply to approximately Rs 1 crore nett on Monday. The Kangana Ranaut-starrer earned Rs 1 crore nett each on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to Sacnilk.

Emergency witnessed an overall 6.66 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday, Sacnilk reported. Backed by Manikarnika Films and Zee Studio, Emergency boasts an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and the late Satish Kaushik. The film delves into the controversial Emergency period in Indian history, offering a dramatic retelling of the events.

Despite its poor show at the domestic box office, Emergency overshadowed Azaad, a film backed by Ajay Devgn and starring debutantes Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani.

The Abhishek Kapoor-directed film opened to Rs 1.5 crore nett on its first day and earned Rs 1.3 crore nett on Day 2. On Sunday, the film saw a slight uptick with Rs 1.75 crore nett but experienced a steep decline on Monday, earning just Rs 0.53 crore nett. Azaad earned Rs 1.57 crore nett from Tuesday to Thursday.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad revolves around the bond between a young man (played by Aaman) and his horse. Rasha plays his love interest. The ensemble cast also includes Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Piyush Mishra and Mohit Malik.