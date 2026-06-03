Diljit Dosanjh set to make history as first Indian artist to headline Wembley Stadium

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is set to headline London’s Wembley Stadium on September 12, marking the largest European concert of his career. The performance at the iconic 90,000-capacity venue will make Dosanjh the first Indian and first Punjabi artist to headline Wembley Stadium.

Singer Arijit Singh became the first Indian artist to headline a stadium show in the UK when he performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2025.

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Dosanjh announced the Wembley concert during his performance at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on May 31. He would join the ranks of global acts including Michael Jackson, Queen and Prince, who have previously headlined the venue.

Wembley Stadium is also scheduled to host performances by Harry Styles, My Chemical Romance, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and Bon Jovi in the coming months.

The artist last performed in London in October 2024, when he headlined the city’s 20,000-capacity O2 Arena.

Tickets for the Wembley Stadium concert will be available through an artist presale beginning June 10 at 2.30pm IST, while general ticket sales will open on June 12 at 2.30pm IST via Live Nation.

Dosanjh is currently on his Aura World Tour, with the North American leg having commenced in Vancouver in April. The tour has included several arena dates, including two performances at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The North American run is scheduled to conclude with two shows at San Francisco’s Chase Center on June 20 and 21.

Diljit released his 15th studio album Aura in 2025. Earlier this year, he unveiled a new version of his track Senorita featuring J Balvin. In May, Dosanjh made his debut appearance at the Met Gala in New York.

On the acting front, Diljit will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, set for a theatrical release on June 12.