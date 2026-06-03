Singer-songwriter Peabo Bryson, known for ‘A Whole New World’, passes away at 75

Veteran R&B singer-songwriter Peabo Bryson, known for classics like Beauty and the Beast and A Whole New World, passed away at the age of 75, his family said on Tuesday.

“We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world,” a member from Bryson’s family said to PEOPLE.

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“While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come,” the member added.

Bryson reportedly suffered a stroke over the weekend and had been hospitalised.

“For more than five decades, Peabo’s extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life’s most cherished moments,” his family further said. “His music carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched through song,” the statement added.

Bryson was known for chart-topping R&B classics like Feel the Fire, I’m So Into You, Can You Stop the Rain, If Ever You’re In My Arms Again, and Reaching for the Sky.

Bryson received Grammy Awards in 1992 and 1993 for Disney duets—- Beauty and the Beast with Celine Dion and A Whole New World with Regina Belle from Aladdin.

Bryson recently took the stage alongside Jeffrey Osborne at a concert in Georgia in May. He was also preparing for a series of Golden Touch tour performances later this year to celebrate five decades in the entertainment industry.

Bryson is survived by his wife, Tanya Boniface, and his two children, daughter Linda and son Robert.