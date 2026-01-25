Kamaal R Khan sent to police custody till January 27, lawyer claims case is ‘fabricated’

Actor-producer Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, has been sent to police custody till January 27 by a Bandra court in connection with a firing incident in Mumbai’s Oshiwara area.

KRK was taken in for questioning by the Oshiwara police late on Friday and produced before the court on Saturday. The case relates to an alleged firing at the Nalanda Society on January 18, in which two bullets were reportedly fired.

During the investigation, police recovered two bullets from the premises on the second and fourth floors of the residential building.

According to the Mumbai police, initial scrutiny of CCTV footage did not yield conclusive evidence. However, forensic analysis later suggested that the bullets may have been fired from KRK’s bungalow located nearby. The motive behind the alleged firing is yet to be established.

A case has been registered against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

Police claim that KRK admitted during questioning that the firing was carried out using his licensed firearm. He was subsequently arrested on Saturday and remanded to police custody till January 27.

KRK’s lawyer, advocate Nagesh Mishra, has denied the allegations and described the case as ‘fabricated’. Addressing the media, he said, “The entire case is fabricated. Kamaal R Khan has been falsely implicated in this case. The contention of the police is that he fired a bullet from his gun. But it is not correct.”

Mishra further alleged that influential figures from the film industry were behind the case. “Many big names in Bollywood are instigating the police to implicate him in this case,” he said.

Questioning the prosecution’s version, the lawyer also claimed that the alleged firing was technically implausible. He said the bullet in question had a maximum range of 20 metres, while the distance between the alleged firing point and the site of recovery was around 400 metres.

He added, “The police are being misled. There is no connection between the alleged offence and the accused,” and maintained that KRK does not know Neeraj Mishra, the individual at whose residential building the incident allegedly took place.