K-pop singer Jackson Wang to appear on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, watch trailer

K-pop singer and rapper Jackson Wang is set to appear as a guest on Kapil Sharma-hosted The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 on Netflix. Actor-comedian Sunil Grover Wednesday dropped the trailer of the upcoming episode featuring Wang.

The episode will feature the singer alongside actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Pratik Gandhi, Jeetendra Kumar, and Vijay Varma as guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, Wang can be seen playing quirky games with Pratik Gandhi and Vijay Varma. He also gives a dance tutorial to the actors and the show host Kapil Sharma.

“Up next: Over-The-Top fun with OTT stars. Watch Vijay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Pratik Gandhi & Jitendra Kumar on the new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, this Funnyvaar, at 8 pm, only on Netflix,” Sunil Grover wrote alongside the video.

The GOT7 member visited India last month to promote his upcoming album Magic Man 2.

Wang recently collaborated with Punjabi pop sensation Diljit Dosanjh for the music video of Buck, which released on May 9.

In May, the singer wrapped up GOT7’s musical tour, NESTFEST 2025, at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok. The K-pop group, which debuted in 2014 under JYP Entertainment, consists of members Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom.

Wang is set to release his next album, Magic Man 2, on July 18. The album has a total of 11 songs.

On the other hand, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 premiered on June 21 with Salman Khan as the first guest of the chat show.

Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show has also seen the return of series regulars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda.

The latest episode of the chat show, which premiered on July 5, had cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal and Abhishek Sharma as guest stars.

New episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 drop every Saturday.