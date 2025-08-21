Jude Law and Jason Bateman face off in new Netflix limited series ‘Black Rabbit’

Jude Law and Jason Bateman are set to face off against each other in a new Netflix limited series titled Black Rabbit. Set to premiere on September 18, the show will explore the fraught bond between two brothers at the helm of Manhattan’s next big nightlife hotspot.

Law plays Jake Friedkin, a restaurateur whose latest venture, Black Rabbit, is on the verge of becoming the city’s most coveted lounge. But when his estranged brother Vince (Bateman) re-enters his life and the business, their volatile relationship threatens to unravel both their personal and professional worlds.

“It’s a very interesting world,” Law, who also serves as an executive producer, told Tudum. “At the heart, I hope [audiences] are hooked by the complicated, loving, volatile relationship of these two brothers.”

Bateman, who directed the opening two episodes, describes the dynamic as universally relatable: “It’s really about these brothers who love each other but don’t match — one’s a screw-up, and the other is much more buttoned up. Everybody’s either got a sibling, or a friendship where you love being with one another, but it’s kind of dangerous.”

Created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Zach Baylin, and Kate Susman, the series is as much about the brothers as it is about the city they inhabit. “We were both interested in the idea of a restaurant being this kind of epicenter of a city and a meeting place for all different kinds of people,” Baylin said.

Alongside Bateman, Laura Linney will step behind the camera for directing Episodes 3 and 4, reuniting with her Ozark co-star. Ben Semanoff will helm Episodes 5 and 6, while Justin Kurzel directs the final two episodes, reteaming with both Law and Baylin after their collaboration on the crime thriller The Order.

Produced by Aggregate Films, Riff Raff Entertainment, Range, and Youngblood Pictures, Black Rabbit features Law, Bateman, Baylin, Susman, Michael Costigan, and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones as executive producers.