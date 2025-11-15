Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley to write, produce and direct new ‘Star Trek’ film

Filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are set to write, produce and direct a new Star Trek film, as per US media reports.

Goldstein and Daley are known for directing Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and writing the screenplay for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The upcoming feature will reportedly not continue the J.J. Abrams-led reboot series and will not feature Chris Pine or any actors associated with those films.

Plot details remain under wraps, and the project is described as fully standalone — not tied to any existing or previous television series, films, or halted development efforts, Variety has reported.

Goldstein and Daley first met on The Geena Davis Show and later collaborated on titles including Game Night and Horrible Bosses. Their most recent project was the Skydance feature Mayday, which they wrote, directed and produced, starring Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh.

Created by Gene Roddenberry, Star Trek has grown from a television series into a sprawling franchise spanning 13 feature films, more than a dozen television entries including The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, Discovery and Strange New Worlds, and multiple animated shows beginning with The Animated Series in 1973.

Since its launch in 1966, Star Trek has also generated an extensive library of licensed novels, comics, and video games.