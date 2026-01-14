John Mayer’s Mumbai concert postponed to February, fans flay organisers, demand refund

The postponement of singer John Mayer’s Mumbai concert from January 22 to February 11 has irked fans across the country, with many demanding refunds citing expensive air tickets and hotel rooms they already booked for the concert date the organisers announced previously.

The seven-time Grammy-winning singer was set to perform at Mahalaxmi Race Course on January 22 as part of his ongoing concert tour.

Online ticketing platform BookMyShow on Wednesday announced the postponement of the upcoming concert.

“ALL OF A SUDDEN YOU POSTPONE A CONCERT! Everyone has so expensive flight tickets + hotel stay booked to Mumbai ! What about those! Not done at all, shame on you,” an X user wrote.

“Dear @bookmyshow - please help me with a refund for the John Mayer concert. I don't live in Mumbai and it makes absolutely no sense for me to book my flights again for the same. A refund should be given to ALL NON-MUMBAI RESIDENTS,” another shared.

“@bookmyshow are you serious? Postponing John Mayer concert and not allowing people to cancel their tickets,” wrote an X user.

Another fan expressed their disappointment. “Hey @bookmyshow you feel rescheduling shows is a joke, I booked my flights, hotels and everything for the John Mayer show and you can just say that it’s rescheduled to a later date. Who is going to pay for all the expenses??” they wrote on X.

Mayer is known for hits like Gravity, Vultures, No Such Thing and Why Georgia.

“India has long been on my list of places to play, not just for the vibrancy of its culture but for the way music lives in the everyday lives of people here. To finally perform in Mumbai feels both humbling and exhilarating,” Mayer said in a statement last year when his debut India concert was announced.