John Abraham’s clean-shaven look goes viral, internet wonders if AI is at work

A purported photo of a clean-shaven John Abraham has taken the internet by storm, sparking chatter over his new look and speculation about potential health scare.

In the photo doing rounds on social media, the Dhoom actor is seen posing with his crew members, sporting a clean-shaven look paired with salt-and-pepper hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dramatic change from his usual rugged avatar has caught fans off guard. While many praised his new look, others expressed concern about his health.

Reacting to the photo, one fan wrote, “Omg did he dye his hair blonde.” “Ye kya ho gaya john ko (What happened to him?),” another fan commented.

One fan questioned whether the image was genuine: “Is it a real picture?”

On the work front, John was last seen in Arun Gopalan’s Tehran, where he portrayed special officer Rajeev Kumar, driven by a quest for revenge following the 2012 Delhi bombing. The action thriller also starred Manushi Chhillar.

Oslo: A Tail of Promise, a documentary presented and backed by John, premiered at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

John is also reportedly working on a biopic based on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria.