Juno Temple’s on-screen husbands revealed: Joe Alwyn, Richard Gadd to feature in Apple TV show

Joe Alwyn, Richard Gadd, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Joel Kinnaman are among the actors set to play Juno Temple’s on-screen husbands in Apple TV+’s The Husbands.

Daniel Ings, Bob Morley and Fehinti Balogun are also set to feature as the husbands in the show.

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Based on Holly Gramazio's 2024 novel and developed by A24, The Husbands is a comedy-drama starring Juno Temple. The plot centers on Lauren, who returns home to find a man named Michael claiming to be her husband. After he changes a light bulb in the attic, he vanishes, and a new, different husband appears, plunging her into a mystery involving a revolving door of spouses.

Juno is known for her roles in Ted Lasso and Fargo.

Alwyn recently starred in Hamnet, while Gadd, is set to appear in Half Man, following the success of his Netflix series Baby Reindeer. Ben-Adir is known for Bob Marley: One Love and Barbie. Kinnaman is currently starring in Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole and For All Mankind.

Ings recently featured in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, while Balogun appeared in Down Cemetery Road and Morley in The 100.

The other cast members include Tom Basden (The Ballad of Wallis Island), Joe Wilkinson (After Life), Gemma Whelan (Gentlemen Jack), Rebekah Murrell (One Day) and Shazad Latif (Wuthering Heights).

The Husbands is executive produced by lead writer Miriam Battye (Succession) alongside director Adam Randall (Slow Horses) and Josephine Bornebusch (Bad Sisters) who serves as co-director along with Kate Hewitt (One Day).

Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya), Annie Marter (The Devil All The Time), Gramazio, Temple and A24 are also working as the executive producers.