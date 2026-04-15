‘Harry Potter’ to ‘House of the Dragon’: JioHostar becomes exclusive Indian home for HBO Max content

JioHotstar on Wednesday said it has become the exclusive Indian home for HBO Max following an expansion of its partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.

The newly launched HBO Max hub on the platform aggregates content from HBO, Max Originals, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios into a single destination for subscribers in the country.

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As part of the rollout, the third season of Euphoria is now available for streaming, while titles such as House of the Dragon Season 3, DC Studios series Lanterns, and the eight-episode first season of the HBO original Harry Potter series, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, will be released later in 2026.

The hub already features a range of popular titles including The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Pitt, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Succession, Dune: Prophecy, Game of Thrones and Sex and the City.

The expanded deal also brings back shows such as Friends and The Big Bang Theory to Indian streaming audiences, along with titles like The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural and The Flash. In addition, the platform will offer film franchises including Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings, besides titles from the DC Universe.

“This marks a defining moment in how premium global content is accessed and experienced in India. By bringing HBO Max to JioHotstar, we are creating a unified destination for premium international content and raising the bar for quality content once again. We are combining scale, curation, quality and ease of access. This unlocks a deeper and more immersive entertainment experience for audiences nationwide,” Kevin Vaz, CEO of entertainment at JioStar, told Variety.

James Gibbons, president of Asia-Pacific at Warner Bros. Discovery, added, “India is one of the most vibrant streaming markets globally, and in JioHotstar, we have a partner with unmatched scale and a deep understanding of local audiences. The launch of HBO Max exclusively with JioHotstar marks the next chapter in our long-standing collaboration, enabling us to broaden the reach of our premium brands and franchises, and build deeper connections with fans across the country.”

The HBO Max hub will be available as an add-on to existing JioHotstar subscriptions, with pricing starting at Rs 49 per month, the company said.