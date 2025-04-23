‘Jewel Thief’ to ‘You’ S5: New films, documentaries, show to stream on OTT this week

From fast-paced sci-fi adventures to slow-burn psychological thrillers, a variety of shows and films are hitting the OTT space this week. Here’s everything you need to know.

Andor Season 2

Streaming from: April 23

Platform: JioHotstar

Andor returns for its second and final season today. Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor in a 12-episode arc that explores an intensifying fight against the Galactic Empire. Structured in four three-episode blocks, each segment represents a pivotal year in Andor’s transformation into a Rebel leader, culminating in events that lead directly into Rogue One. With returning faces like Stellan Skarsgård and Forest Whitaker and the return of fan-favourite K-2SO, this Star Wars chapter promises to be a compelling farewell.

Bullet Train Explosion

Streaming from: April 23

Platform: Netflix

Directed by Shinji Higuchi, Bullet Train Explosion is a remake of the 1975 classic The Bullet Train. The story follows the high-stakes crisis aboard the Tokyo-bound Hayabusa 60 Shinkansen, rigged with a bomb that will explode if the speed drops below 100 kmph. With a 100 billion yen ransom demand, the crew and authorities must work against the clock to prevent a disaster and save everyone on board.

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way

Streaming from: April 23

Platform: Netflix

A three-part documentary, Carlos Alcaraz: My Way explores the Spanish tennis star’s remarkable 2024 season, from his Wimbledon and Paris Olympics victories to his personal life off the court. Filming for the documentary series began with The Netflix Slam on March 3 last year, capturing Alcaraz’s match with Rafael Nadal, and continued through major tournaments including the French Open, Laver Cup, Davis Cup, and ATP Finals, as well as in his hometown of Murcia.

Etoile

Streaming from: April 24

Platform: Prime Video

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino are back with a new dramedy, this time based in the world of ballet. Set in New York and Paris, the series follows two artistic directors (played by Luke Kirby and Charlotte Gainsbourg) trying to reinvigorate their troupes by swapping principal dancers.

You Season 5

Streaming from: April 24

Platform: Netflix

Joe Goldberg’s twisted saga comes full circle in the final season of You. Back in New York and entangled in Manhattan’s elite class, Joe (Penn Badgley) seeks redemption alongside his wife Kate—only to find his past catching up. With new threats, old obsessions, and the return of familiar characters, this season promises a darkly satisfying conclusion.

Umbarro

Streaming from: April 25

Platform: ShemarooMe

Directed by National Award-winner Abhishek Shah, this Gujarati-language comedy-drama follows seven women from across Gujarat on their first international trip to London. What begins as a sightseeing tour turns into a soul-stirring journey of self-discovery.

Ayyana Mane

Streaming from: April 25

Platform: ZEE5

ZEE5’s first Kannada series, Ayyana Mane is a supernatural thriller set in a coastal village in Karnataka. The story follows Jaji, a newlywed who moves into her husband’s eerie ancestral mansion and soon discovers a string of mysterious deaths tied to the family deity. With the help of a loyal maid and a resolute cop, she uncovers chilling secrets, sinister rituals, and a possible curse—blurring the lines between faith and fear.

Jewel Thief — The Heist Begins

Streaming from: April 25

Platform: Netflix

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Rajan Aulakh, a powerful mafia, hires Saif Ali Khan’s Rehan Roy, a skilled thief, to steal the fabled African Red Sun diamond in Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller Jewel Thief -The Heist Begins. But Rehan is not only being watched but also hunted by a determined cop (Kunal Kapoor). What starts as a smooth heist quickly turns into a dangerous game of lies, betrayal, and shifting loyalties.

Havoc

Streaming from: April 25

Platform: Netflix

Following the success of Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy is gearing up for the release of his action-thriller film Havoc. Directed by Gareth Evans, known for his work on The Raid and Gangs of London, Havoc features the Oscar-nominated actor as a bruised detective dealing with the criminal underworld during his fight to rescue a politician’s estranged son after a drug deal went disastrously wrong.