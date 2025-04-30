Jensen Ackles to star in Prime Video’s ‘Countdown’; release date out

Hollywood actor Jensen Ackles, known for his portrayal of Dean Winchester in the popular television show Supernatural, is set to star in Prime Video’s upcoming action series Countdown, streaming platform Prime Video announced on Tuesday.

Sharing a series of stills from the upcoming series on Instagram, the makers wrote, “Reporting for duty. Countdown, a new original series, premieres June 25.”

Set to hit the streamer on June 25, Countdown is created by Derek Haas, who also serves as the showrunner.

Countdown will have a three-episode premiere on the streamer, followed by new episodes dropping weekly, leading up to the season finale on September 3.

The official plotline of the series reads, “When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles), is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate.”

Countdown also stars Eric Dane, Jessica Camacho, Violett Beane, Elliot Knight and Uli Latukefu in key roles. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.