‘Stranger Things’ S5 Vol 2 brings the heroes of Hawkins to the fore as two worlds verge on collision

A bridge never represents just a physical path that leads one to the other side. It is a metaphor that narrows emotional distance, creating a crack through which one can step into the light, discovering one’s truest self.

The second volume of Stranger Things Season 5, which dropped on Friday, sheds light on the people of Hawkins embracing their past wounds, conflicts and accepting their true selves as they prepare to destroy Vecna and confront the lethal madness of the Upside Down. What unfolds, however, is the unsettling realisation that this was never the only danger they had been dealing with all along.

Tension in Hawkins continues to rise as the gang faces challenges that test their strengths, trust, and team work. Each character is pushed to confront difficult choices and the line between safety and danger becomes increasingly blurred.

Though the unexpected face-off between Will Byers and the Demogorgons in the final scene of the first volume made us heave a sigh of relief, the secrets behind his powers however couldn't help the gang as they have anticipated.

Meanwhile, new threats emerge that remind Eleven and her friends that chaos in Hawkins is far from over. Old experiments and mysterious forces hint at larger threats lurking beneath the surface, keeping the heroes on high alert.

A rescued Kali kept telling Hopper and Eleven that that there is no end to this humongous madness of scientific experiment led by Doctor Kay (Linda Hamlinton).

As the story unfolds, each character grapples with their personal struggles and weight of past experiences, while facing unknown challenges that could change their lives forever. The unbreakable bond between Steve and Dustin, which is much admired by the fans, faced challenges over a moment of misheard intent.

The second volume successfully carries forward the momentum of the first, with bone-chilling action, emotional turmoil and gripping storytelling that casts a spell on audiences and reminds them why they started watching the show in the first place.

Beyond the high-stakes conflict, unsettling visuals and dark suspense, Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 also brings a few moments of warmth and relief. The series finally allows Will to overcome his insecurities and openly embrace his identity and sexuality. Also, much after wandering off from one end to the other in the mindscape of Vecna, a trapped Max finally finally found her way.

The group gets ready for one last confrontation with Vecna — following Murray’s truck entering directly into the Upside Down — with Nancy and Hopper armed with their snipers, Eleven using her telekinetic strength, Steve and Dustin relying on their maps and blades, Mike and Lucas carrying explosives, and Will armed with his newly discovered confidence.

With just one episode left to mark the end of an era, the gang of Hawkins teams up, heading out for the beginning of the apocalyptic end.

Currently streaming on Netflix, Stranger Things Season 5 stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Joe Kerry, Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Maya Hawke.