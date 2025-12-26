‘Desert could expand up to Delhi’: Sachin Pilot flags risk to Aravallis at NSUI march

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday flagged what he called a serious threat to the Aravalli mountain range, warning that a recent redefinition of the hills could leave nearly 90 per cent of the range without protection and allow the Thar desert to advance up to Delhi.

Pilot was speaking at the National Students’ Union of India’s (NSUI’s) march under the ‘Save Aravalli – Save the Future’ campaign. He joined the march along with his son, marking the first time he has brought his son to a political demonstration.

Addressing students and party workers, Pilot said the Aravallis have served as a natural shield for centuries, protecting large populations from air pollution, supporting groundwater recharge and maintaining ecological balance.

“People across the country are worried about who is deliberately putting the Aravalli range, which has served as a protective shield for crores of people since ancient times, in danger. If the Aravallis is destroyed, the desert could expand up to Delhi,” he claimed.

The march was stopped by police at the Government Hostel intersection, with officials citing limited permission. Police warned that action would be taken if the protesters moved beyond the permitted point, following which the march concluded.

Pilot referred to data from the Forest Survey of India (FSI) to argue that the Centre’s accepted definition of the Aravalli hills would exclude most of the range from legal protection.

Last month, the Supreme Court accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges and banned fresh mining leases in areas across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat until expert reports are submitted.

Under the definition, an “Aravalli Hill” is any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief.

An “Aravalli Range” is defined as a collection of two or more such hills located within 500 metres of each other.

Pilot said this framework leaves vast areas vulnerable. “According to FSI data, there are 1.18 lakh hills in the Aravalli range below 100 metres, while only 1,048 hills are above 100 metres. This means nearly 90 per cent of the Aravalli area would go outside the definition and become unprotected.”

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister questioned the government’s assurances that no activity would be allowed in these areas without permission. He said such restrictions have existed for years but have failed to stop violations.

“Despite these bans, illegal mining has been taking place right under the government's nose and continues even today. What steps is the government taking to stop it?” he asked.

Pilot warned that damage to the Aravallis could have wide consequences, particularly for Rajasthan.

“Whether it is air pollution, groundwater, ecology or biodiversity, the Aravalli acts as a security shield,” he said, adding that its destruction could accelerate desert expansion.

Questioning the intent behind the policy, he said, “I feel the government is either helpless, under pressure, or there is a lack of intent.” He also criticised the Centre for issuing repeated clarifications without seeking a legal resolution.

“Despite repeated clarifications, the government has not yet approached the Supreme Court to re-present and resolve the definition issue,” he said.

Taking aim at the BJP, Pilot alleged a coordinated political approach that puts the mountain range at risk.

“All these governments seem to be racing to see how the Aravalli range can be destroyed,” he said, referring to BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday alleged large-scale illegal mining in Haryana's Aravalli region, claiming it has caused massive environmental damage and huge losses to the state exchequer.

He said that the "mining mafia" was openly looting public resources and destroying the Aravalli hills, with little concern for the environment.

Surjewala also alleged that around 383 hectares of Aravalli hills in Charkhi Dadri district was facing destruction due to illegal mining and that it was continuing under political protection.

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday rejected allegations levelled by the Congress that more than 90 per cent of the Aravallis will not be protected under the redefinition of the hills, saying the party is "rattled" because the government has issued a total ban on mining in the Aravallis.