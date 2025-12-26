Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ joins Rs 1000-crore club globally

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s latest directorial Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 1,000-crore milestone at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Friday. The film has collected Rs 1,006.7 crore gross globally, including Rs 789.8 crore gross from the domestic box office.

Dhurandhar is the ninth Indian film to enter the Rs 1,000-crore club. The other films that have breached this milestone include Dangal (Rs 2,024 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1,810 crore), Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1,612 crore), RRR (Rs 1,387 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs1,275 crore), Jawan (Rs 1,148 crore), Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 1,100 crore) and Pathaan (Rs 1,050 crore).

ADVERTISEMENT

Headlined by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. It has been produced by Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios, in collaboration with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

“Entering the 1000 CR club, loud and proud,” the makers wrote on social media.

Set in the 2000s in Lyari in Karachi, Pakistan, Dhurandhar revolves around an Indian spy Hamza (Ranveer Singh) who infiltrates the underworld in Pakistan. The film also features real life incidents like the IC-814 Kandahar hijack, 2001 Parliament attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on 5 December. The makers have also confirmed a second instalment, which is scheduled to release on 19 March on the occasion of Eid. The film will clash with Yash’s Toxic at the box office.