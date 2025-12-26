MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
From ‘meh’ to ‘cute and light’: ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ draws mixed response from audience

The Sameer Vidwans-directed romcom was released on 25 December

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.12.25, 06:30 PM
Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri

Still from ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ File image

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri received a mixed response from audiences, with many praising the actors’ on-screen chemistry while others criticised the storyline for being ‘redundant’ and ‘repetitive.’

Released on Thursday, the film revolves around Kartik Aaryan’s Ray and Ananya Panday’s Rumi, who meet on a vacation, fall in love and undergo heartbreak before eventually reuniting.

Also starring Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, Aruna Irani and Tiku Talsania, the film is directed by Sameer Vidwan.

While several fans went gaga over the fun and frothy Bollywood rom-com, a section of social media expressed their disappointment.

One X user wrote, “Ending the year on an underwhelming note with a film that reminded me of Hum Tum, Tamasha, Dil Dhadakne Do and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Tu meri main Tera whatever is meh at best.”

“#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri is a Bollywood’s version of clickbait, tired 90s love story on foreign locations, hoping scenery will distract you from the script. Empty theatres, corporate bookings, loud cringe humour, and zero chemistry. Kartik does the same act on repeat while the film confuses volume with comedy,” reads another X post.

Several netizens criticised the production banner for bringing a film with the same plotline. “Maybe it’s time for Dharma Productions to seriously think about how many times they want to serve the same story to the audience,” an X user wrote.

However, several fans appreciated the comic timing of the film. One X user wrote, “#KartikAaryan ka comic timing still unbeaten tbh. Even small reactions get laughs.”

Another post reads, “Kartik & Ananya chemistry is cute and light 💛 Exactly what a holiday rom-com should feel like! #TMMTMTTM.”

Lauding Ananya’s style equation, one X user wrote, “Every look felt so fresh…modern and perfectly suited to her character. She honestly lights up the screen and ends up pulling your attention even in shared screen spaces.”

