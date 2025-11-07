Jennifer Lawrence has a 'secret life' on TikTok where she 'rage-baits' haters for fun

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence has a “secret life” on TikTok where she occasionally gets into fights with her critics and haters in the comments section, she said during an interview on Thursday.

In a promotional interview conducted by Fandango ahead of the worldwide premiere of her thriller comedy Die My Love, the 35-year-old actress admitted that she has a secret obsession that most people aren’t aware of.

“I have a secret. I have, like, a secret life on TikTok… I get into fights on TikTok. I get in fights in the comment section,” she said in the interview.

The actress also said that she got into heated arguments when she “began spouting facts about the British Royal Family that some people just couldn’t agree with”.

“It started off with real housewives kind of, like, fights, back and forth, Kardashians, that kind of thing. And then it got really intense when I started commenting on the Royal Family,” she shared.

Lawrence explained what she had said that prompted people to think she was “trashing” on the Royal Family. “But a lot of people just did not know that the Mountbattens, Queen Elizabeth II, is married to her first cousin. It just is. That’s just a fact. They are cousins. And people were thinking that I was, like, trashing them, and I’m like, ‘I’m not! This is just a fact.’ And it was also that in the 40s, it would have been normal,” she said.

This was the incident that started it all for Lawrence. “Anyway, that kind of started this whole thing. I guess I kind of rage-bait on TikTok. I’m like Kendra from The Catfish Mom,” she signed off.

Directed by Lynne Ramsay, Lawrence’s next film Die My Love is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Ariana Harwicz. It stars Robert Pattinson alongside Lawrence.

The film follows Lawrence and Pattinson's characters as they move to a small town when they become new parents. This shift, however, leads to Grace (Lawrence) descending into psychosis pushing her marriage to its limits.

Die My Love was a Palme d'Or competitor at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. It is set to release in theatres on November 7.

Apart from Lawrence and Pattinson, the film also stars LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte and Sissy Spacek in pivotal roles.