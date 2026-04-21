‘Wednesday’ Season 3 first-look poster: Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams arrives in Paris

Actress Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams arrives in Paris in the first-look poster of Wednesday Season 3, dropped by Netflix on Tuesday.

The poster features Wednesday, dressed in all-black ensemble, standing beside a motorcycle beneath the Eiffel Tower in Paris, with Thing (Victor Dorobantu) perched on the seat, as she clutches a slip of paper and gazes into the distance.

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“From Paris, with dread,” reads the caption on Instagram.

According to Netflix’s Tudum blog, Season 3 promises to delve deeper into the world of Wednesday, which remains the most-viewed English-language series on Netflix of all time. “Our goal for Season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can,” said creator and showrunner Alfred Gough said in a statement. “We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday.”

Co-creator and co-showrunner Miles Millar added, “We will be seeing more Addams Family members and learning more family secrets in Season 3”.

Actors Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy and James Lance will make guest appearances in the upcoming third season of the Netflix series.

As per Netflix Tudum, the trio is set to join a roster of newcomers, including Winona Ryder (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Stranger Things), Chris Sarandon (Dog Day Afternoon, The Princess Bride), Noah Taylor (Peaky Blinders, Game of Thrones), Oscar Morgan (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Gotham Knights), and Kennedy Moyer (Task, Roofman).

Winona is set to play Tabitha, a guest role in the series. Earlier, actress Eva Green joined the cast as Wednesday’s estranged aunt, Ophelia Frump.

Directed by Tim Burton, Wednesday Season 1 premiered on Netflix in 2022, followed by the second season in 2025.