Jason Sanjay swaps ‘V’ for ‘S’ in his name amid parents Vijay and Sangeetha’s divorce proceedings

Jason Sanjay, the son of actor-turned-politician Vijay, has reportedly dropped the initial ‘V’ from his name, sparking buzz on social media.

This comes at a time when Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, are undergoing divorce proceedings after over two decades of marriage.

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According to PTI, Sangeetha has accused her husband of having an extra-marital relationship with an actress and that he has subjected her to “persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion”. She has also alleged ‘persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion’. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on April 10.

As per several local media reports, Sanjay is currently using the signature ‘Jason Sanjay S’ instead of his usual ‘Jason Sanjay V’.

In south India, the initial generally refers to the father’s name. Sanjay, however, seems to be using his mother’s initial instead.

The reports suggesting the name change has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with several netizens linking it to Sanjay showing support for his mother amid the situation at home.

Adding fire to fuel, netizens earlier noticed that Sanjay has unfollowed his father on social media amid the ongoing divorce proceedings in the Chengalpattu District Court.

In her plea filed under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, Sangeetha stated that their marriage had broken down ‘irretrievably’. She requested that the proceedings be conducted on camera and sought an interim order restraining social media platforms, web platforms and media outlets from hosting interviews and public discussions, stating that otherwise she and their family would face ‘further humiliation and mental agony’.

She further alleged that Vijay had been ‘emotionally withdrawn’ since 2021 and treated her with ‘verbal disdain’. According to the petition, he subjected her to ‘constructive desertion, forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home’ while maintaining ‘open association’ with the actress.

Sangeetha also claimed that their children, Jason and Divya Saasha, were facing ‘embarrassment’ among their friends.

The petition disclosed that notices and correspondence were exchanged between August 2024 and February 2025 in an attempt to reach a resolution.

Vijay and Sangeetha registered their marriage in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998, and held a second ceremony in India on August 25, 1999.

On the work front, Jason Sanjay is focusing on his filmmaking career. He has completed shooting for his directorial venture Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead. The teaser was released recently.

Vijay, who now heads Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is set to headline Jana Nayagan. Directed by H Vinoth, the upcoming actioner has faced censorship issues, and its release has been put on hold.