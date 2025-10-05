Jason Bateman, Tom Holland to collaborate on ‘The Partner’ film adaptation

Emmy winning filmmaker Jason Bateman is set to join hands with Tom Holland for a film adaptation of John Grisham’s 1997 thriller novel The Partner, according to US-based news reports.

As per media outlet Deadline, Bateman will executive produce The Partner under his Aggregate Films, with Michael Costigan producing.

Holland will produce the project, besides headlining it.

The Partner will feature Holland as Patrick Lanigan, a young partner at Biloxi law firm who fakes his own death in a burning car. He leaves behind a wife, a newborn daughter, and a secret.

Lanigan steals USD 90 million from a client of his crooked law firm to begin his new life.

He finds happiness and love in South America. However, when the client finds his money is missing from his offshore accounts, he becomes determined to hunt down the lawyer he does not believe is dead. That leads the attorney to have to turn himself in to the FBI and face up to the wife, child, and life he left behind.

Bateman won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Director for Ozark in 2019. He has also directed Bad Words and The Family Fang. He currently stars in the Netflix series Black Rabbit.