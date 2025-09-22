‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ becomes highest-grossing anime of all time, collects over USD 500 million globally

Anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Infinity Castle has emerged as the highest-grossing anime of all time, collecting over USD 500 million globally, as per latest trade figures.

The record for the highest-grossing anime film of all time was previously held by its predecessor Mugen Train, which had earned USD 500 million globally.

As per data tracking website Box Office Mojo, the anime film has amassed a total of USD 555 million worldwide, with USD 104.7 million from US and Canada, and USD 450.3 million internationally.

Following its September 12 release in India, Infinity Castle raked in Rs 62.58 crore nett at the Indian box office in 10 days. According to industry data tracker Sacnilk, Infinity Castle raked in Rs 53.4 crore nett in Week 1. The second week began with a collection of Rs 1.75 crore nett on Friday. The anime film added Rs 7.3 crore nett over the second weekend to its haul.

Prior to its release, Infinity Castle registered the highest advance booking sales for an animation film in India. The anime sold around 2 lakh tickets before its theatrical release in India.

Infinity Castle is the first part in the movie trilogy covering the final arc of the series. It follows Tanjiro, the Demon Slayer Corps, and the seven Hashira being pulled by the demon king Muzan into his lair for a final battle. The arc covers various fights against the Upper Rank demons, the most powerful demons in existence, before the ultimate showdown with Muzan.