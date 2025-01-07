Khushi Kapoor channels her inner Barbie in the BTS pictures of Loveyapa

Khushi Kapoor, who is set to make her big-screen debut in the romantic-comedy Loveyapa, opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, shared some behind-the-seen pictures from the shoot of their song Loveyapa Ho Gaya.

The track, Loveyapa Ho Gaya, which is currently trending at No. 15 on YouTube is a quirky take on modern-day love sung by Nakash Aziz and Madhubanti Bagchi.

In the pics shared on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor’s little sister oozes barbie-core vibes. Take a look:

Khushi Kapoor channels her inner Barbie in a turtleneck dress with 3D floral motifs, a chic printed bandana, and bicolour studs.

The 24-year-old actress aces at the selfie game in a red off-shoulder dress, matching red danglers, and an adorable pout. We love her red bow-shaped headband which gives distinct Snow White vibes. Her picture-perfect look is rounded off with glossy makeup and winged eyeliner.

A mauve puffed jacket layered over a pink top, a pompom-studded woollen beanie and furry earmuffs – Khushi cosy winter look is as adorable as can be.

Khushi also shared an insta reel where she danced to the song with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Janhvi.

Loveyapa, helmed by Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan, is a remake of the 2022 Tamil film Love Today.