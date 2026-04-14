‘Jana Nayagan’ illegally aired on Coimbatore cable channel after online leak, man arrested

Following the leak of content from Vijay’s unreleased film Jana Nayagan, a local cable channel in Coimbatore allegedly telecast it, leading to the police arresting the accused.

According to media reports, a member of Vijay’s political party approached the police and flagged the illegal broadcast after it was shown on television despite a clearance from CBFC being awaited.

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Mohanapriya, deputy secretary of the Coimbatore East unit of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), lodged a complaint against the airing. Following the complaint, Coimbatore superintendent of police K Karthikeyan led two special teams for the investigation.

The Coimbatore District Police arrested a 44-year-old man for illegally broadcasting the unreleased film. According to reports, the accused, S Palanisamy, owner of Raasi Prime Movie channel, aired the film on April 11.

Police later verified that the movie had been illegally obtained and aired to the public on the channel.

The Karumathampatti police detained Palanisamy and he was subsequently presented in court and placed under judicial custody. A computer system, five hard drives and electronic devices were confiscated as part of the crackdown. The channel’s office was also sealed following the investigation.

Officials have also issued a strict warning that anyone found responsible for the illegal circulation of the film or its copyrighted material — be it through television or digital platforms — will face strict legal consequences.

On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing arrested six persons in connection with the illegal circulation of leaked content from Jana Nayagan.

The arrests came days after production house KVN Productions issued a legal notice warning of action against those involved in piracy after portions of the film surfaced online.

Following the leak, Tamil industry stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suirya and Sivakarthikeyan expressed their shock and called for stricter measures against piracy.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.

Billed as Vijay’s final film before his political entry, the political thriller was initially slated for release on January 9 but was postponed after the Central Board of Film Certification did not certify it on time.