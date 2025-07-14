MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ opens with USD 217 million global weekend haul

Starring David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, the film has crossed the Rs 25-crore nett mark in India in three days

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.07.25, 09:36 AM
David Corenswet in ‘Superman’

David Corenswet in ‘Superman’ File picture

Superman, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, had a blockbuster opening weekend worldwide, minting USD 217 million in three days.

As per Box Office Mojo, the DC superhero film earned USD 122 million in US box office and USD 95 million from international markets

Backed by the curiosity surrounding Gunn’s fresh take on the character, Superman also performed well in India over the weekend. After a decent opening haul of Rs 7 crore nett on Friday, the collections increased to Rs 9.5 crore nett on Saturday, followed by Rs 9 crore nett on Sunday, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Superman traces the journey of Clark Kent, played by Corenswet, as he struggles to reconcile his Kryptonian roots with his life in Smallville with his adoptive family. The cast also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the arch-nemesis Lex Luthor.

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey-starrer Jurassic World: Rebirth has crossed the half-a-million mark at the global box office. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the seventh instalment in the dinosaur saga has raked in USD 529.4 million worldwide in 12 days.

In India, Jurassic World: Rebirth has collected Rs 73 crore nett in 10 days of theatrical run.

On the other hand, Brad Pitt-starrer F1 also continues to perform well at the box office. The Joseph Kosinski directorial has earned Rs 69.75 crore nett in 17 days. The global box office haul of the sports drama stands at USD 393.4 million.

