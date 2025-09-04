James Gunn announces ‘Superman’ sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’, sets July 2027 release

A sequel to James Gunn’s Superman is officially in the works and will release worldwide on July 9, 2027, the filmmaker announced on Wednesday.

Titled Superman: Man of Tomorrow, the film follows the blockbuster success of Gunn’s Superman, which premiered earlier this year and went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2025.

Gunn, who heads DC Studios alongside producer Peter Safran, announced the project on social media, unveiling artwork of Superman alongside arch-nemesis Lex Luthor in a purple-and-green power suit.

The artwork, created by DC Comics’ Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee in 2025, depicts Superman smiling with a screwdriver in hand while leaning on Luthor.

“Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027,” Gunn wrote in the caption.

Superman, starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent, was the first feature from Gunn and Safran since taking charge of DC’s cinematic universe. The film, which released in July, grossed USD 612 million globally, including USD 352 million in the US and USD 260 million internationally.

Last month, Gunn had hinted that the Superman sequel would be shot “much sooner than later”. “We’re scheduling it now. I’m totally done with the treatment. My treatments are incredibly intense. They’re not regular treatments. They’re 60-page treatments with dialogue and everything,” the 59-year-old filmmaker said in a recent interview.