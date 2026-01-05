James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ earns $1 billion worldwide in 15 days

James Cameron’s sci-fi epic Avatar: Fire and Ash has crossed the USD 1-billion mark globally in just 15 days, according to trade figures.

As per Box Office Mojo, the film has collected USD 306 million in North America and USD 777.1 million internationally, taking its global haul to USD 1.083 billion.

The pace puts the film one day behind Avatar: The Way of Water, which reached the milestone in 14 days in 2023, and makes Fire and Ash the eighth-fastest release ever to hit the USD 1-billion mark worldwide. It also beat Disney’s Zootopia 2 by two days, despite the animated sequel delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year.

The third instalment in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise is the fourth film of 2025 to cross USD 1 billion globally and the 60th film in history to achieve the feat.

With Avatar: Fire and Ash joining the billion-dollar club, Cameron becomes the first director ever to deliver four films that have each surpassed USD 1 billion in global ticket sales. Three of his previous films — Titanic, Avatar, and Avatar: The Way of Water — have hit the milestone and rank among the Top 4 highest-grossing films of all time.

The film is having a dream run at the Indian box office as well. It has grossed Rs 212.25 crore (Rs 174.1 crore nett) in 17 days.

Starring Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third instalment in the billion-dollar Avatar franchise directed by Cameron. The original film, set in a fictional celestial body named Pandora, released in 2009 and revolved around the Na’vi people and their fight against human colonisers.

Returning alongside Worthington and Saldaña are Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco and Dileep Rao.

Oona Chaplin of Game of Thrones fame joins the cast as Varang, the leader of the Ash People.