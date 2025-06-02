Jackie Chan didn't train for latest 'Karate Kid' film: 'Been training every day for 64 years'

Action icon Jackie Chan says he didn't require any training for his latest film "Karate Kid: Legends", as he has been practicing for the last 64 years.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, the New York-set movie stars Chan alongside Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang. It has Chan reprising his role from the 2010 "The Karate Kid" remake.

Chan, known for performing the stunts on his own throughout the years, said all he has been doing is "fighting".

"I don’t need to anymore. I’ve been training every day for 64 years. I’ve been fighting, fighting, fighting," he told entertainment news outlet Variety.

The 71-year-old actor admitted he isn't the same as he was back then, but still continues to execute stunts on his own.

"I’m not liked I used to be when I was 20, and could do a triple kick in the sky. Now, I do one kick," he quipped.

"Karate Kid: Legends" released in theatres of India on May 30.

The film follows Kung Fu prodigy Li Fong (Wang) as he adjusts to life in a new school, forges unexpected bonds, and is drawn into an intense showdown with a local karate champion.

